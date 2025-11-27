From Afghan Ally to Attack Near White House: The Controversial Path of Rahmanullah Lakanwal

On Wednesday, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan refugee, allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers in close proximity to the White House, sparking a major investigation by U.S. authorities.

Lakanwal, who arrived in the United States under the Operation Allies Welcome program, has been criticized for inadequate vetting, resulting in calls for terrorism charges from the U.S. government.

Officials are seeking a life sentence, highlighting concerns with the current immigration and security measures. Lakanwal's troubled journey questions the effectiveness of refugee vetting processes and has fueled political debates on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)