From Afghan Ally to Attack Near White House: The Controversial Path of Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan refugee who entered the U.S. via a resettlement program, is facing terrorism charges after ambushing Guardsmen near the White House. U.S. authorities criticize the vetting process and plan to seek a life sentence. The incident has sparked a debate on immigration and security checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:34 IST
On Wednesday, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan refugee, allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers in close proximity to the White House, sparking a major investigation by U.S. authorities.

Lakanwal, who arrived in the United States under the Operation Allies Welcome program, has been criticized for inadequate vetting, resulting in calls for terrorism charges from the U.S. government.

Officials are seeking a life sentence, highlighting concerns with the current immigration and security measures. Lakanwal's troubled journey questions the effectiveness of refugee vetting processes and has fueled political debates on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

