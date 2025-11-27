Left Menu

Kerala Govt Exonerates Former Cashew Corporation Officials in Corruption Case

The Kerala government informed the High Court that there is no evidence to prosecute former KSCDC officials, K A Ratheesh and R Chandrasekharan, in a corruption case related to cashew nut tenders. Despite a contempt plea, the government maintains that decisions were lawful and compliant with previous court judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken a decisive stand by informing the High Court that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute K A Ratheesh and R Chandrasekharan, former officials of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation, in a corruption case related to tendering processes for cashew procurement initiated by the CBI.

In a detailed affidavit filed in response to a contempt plea by Kadakampally Manoj, the state emphasized its stance that no wrongdoing occurred. The affidavit underlined that the Board of Directors of KSCDC, unanimously decided on the purchases, aligning with government policy and considering market fluctuations, thus supporting the employment of cashew workers.

The affidavit clearly stated that no specific allegations or evidence support claims of misconduct or financial gain by Ratheesh and Chandrasekharan. As per the government, compliance with the court's 2020 judgment was thorough, reaffirming that prosecution sanction was rightly declined due to lack of evidence.

