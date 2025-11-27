Left Menu

Asylum Cases Under Scrutiny: A National Security Reassessment

The Department of Homeland Security is reassessing all asylum cases approved during President Biden's tenure. This move follows a shooting incident involving an Afghan man and members of the National Guard. Immigration processes for Afghan nationals are paused as security protocols are reviewed.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced a comprehensive review of all asylum cases approved during President Joe Biden's administration. This decision comes in the aftermath of a shooting involving an Afghan national and two National Guard personnel.

The review process will include halting the immigration procedures related to Afghan nationals indefinitely, as indicated by DHS spokesperson Tricia Mclaughlin. The suspension aims to ensure a thorough reassessment of security and vetting measures.

Additionally, the Trump Administration is conducting a parallel review of these asylum cases, criticizing the Biden Administration's vetting of applicants as inadequate and conducted on a large scale.

