Mexican Attorney General Submits Resignation

In a surprising turn of events, Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz has officially submitted his resignation, revealed by two government sources to Reuters on Thursday.

Gertz, aged 86, has held a longstanding position in Mexico's legal system, and his decision to step down signifies a noteworthy transition.

However, his resignation is not yet final, as it necessitates the approval of the Mexican Senate, which will determine the next steps for the country's judicial administration.