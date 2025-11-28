Left Menu

Mexican Attorney General Submits Resignation

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz has resigned, according to government sources. At 86, Gertz's departure requires Senate approval. His resignation marks a significant shift in Mexico's legal landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 04:18 IST
Mexican Attorney General Submits Resignation
Attorney General

In a surprising turn of events, Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz has officially submitted his resignation, revealed by two government sources to Reuters on Thursday.

Gertz, aged 86, has held a longstanding position in Mexico's legal system, and his decision to step down signifies a noteworthy transition.

However, his resignation is not yet final, as it necessitates the approval of the Mexican Senate, which will determine the next steps for the country's judicial administration.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and National Security Concerns

Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and Nationa...

 Global
2
Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

 Global
3
From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

 Global
4
Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025