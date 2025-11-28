Mexican Attorney General Submits Resignation
Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz has resigned, according to government sources. At 86, Gertz's departure requires Senate approval. His resignation marks a significant shift in Mexico's legal landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 04:18 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz has officially submitted his resignation, revealed by two government sources to Reuters on Thursday.
Gertz, aged 86, has held a longstanding position in Mexico's legal system, and his decision to step down signifies a noteworthy transition.
However, his resignation is not yet final, as it necessitates the approval of the Mexican Senate, which will determine the next steps for the country's judicial administration.
Advertisement