Left Menu

Brazil Seeks U.S. Assistance in Fuel Sector Crime Crackdown

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced plans to collaborate with the U.S. to combat organized crime within its fuel sector. This follows police findings of money laundering via Delaware firms. Additionally, concerns about illegal U.S. arms exports were raised in ongoing bilateral negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 04:41 IST
Brazil Seeks U.S. Assistance in Fuel Sector Crime Crackdown

Brazil is turning to the United States for help in its campaign against organized crime within its fuel sector, as stated by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. A recent police operation identified Delaware-based companies involved in money laundering, aiding significant tax evasion in the South American nation.

The issue is poised to become part of the bilateral agenda between Washington and Brasilia, as they pursue an expansive trade agreement following tariff reductions on certain Brazilian goods by the U.S. government. Beyond tax dodging, Haddad has brought up the critical concern of illegal U.S. arms shipments with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The central target in Thursday's police raid was the privately-owned Refit refinery, implicated in a massive money laundering and fraud scheme as per Brazil's tax authority. Authorities claim billions of reais were funneled through various business channels to obscure profits, with Delaware firms allegedly exploiting U.S. tax rules to launder money.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and National Security Concerns

Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and Nationa...

 Global
2
Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

 Global
3
From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

 Global
4
Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025