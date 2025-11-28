Tragic Passing of National Guard Member in Washington Shooting
Sarah Beckstrom, a National Guard member from West Virginia, tragically passed away following a shooting in Washington. Her death was confirmed by President Donald Trump, who praised her as a highly respected and magnificent young person.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 05:12 IST
In a tragic turn of events, National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has died following a shooting incident in Washington. This news was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump during his live address on Thursday.
The President described Sarah Beckstrom, a respected guardsman from West Virginia, as a young and magnificent person, announcing her passing with profound sadness.
The loss of Beckstrom has deeply affected the community and her fellow guardsmen, highlighting the dangers faced by those in service.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Death of a Plumber: Assault Over Theft Suspicion in Jharkhand
Tragedy Strikes West Virginia National Guard
Conflicting Reports Emerge on Injured National Guardsmen
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident
Haryana Sports Safety Scandal: Tragic Deaths Trigger Major Overhaul