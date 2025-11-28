Tragic Passing of National Guard Member in Washington Shooting

In a tragic turn of events, National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has died following a shooting incident in Washington. This news was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump during his live address on Thursday.

The President described Sarah Beckstrom, a respected guardsman from West Virginia, as a young and magnificent person, announcing her passing with profound sadness.

The loss of Beckstrom has deeply affected the community and her fellow guardsmen, highlighting the dangers faced by those in service.