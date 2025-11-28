Unveiling a Financial Scandal: Rs 111 Crore Embezzlement Attempt Thwarted
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar called for a probe into a thwarted embezzlement attempt of Rs 111 crore from the PWD's contractors' security deposit in Palghar, citing issues in the state bureaucracy. A bank intercepted the illicit transaction, prompting an internal investigation and police complaint.
- Country:
- India
Rohit Pawar, a leader from the NCP (SP), has demanded a comprehensive investigation into an attempted embezzlement involving Rs 111 crore from contractors' security deposits in Palghar district, allegedly orchestrated by Public Works Department (PWD) officials.
The incident came to light after bank employees detected an unusual request for a demand draft, alerted senior officials, and prevented the illegal transaction, which was attempted from the PWD's account, often used for maintaining security deposits from contractors.
In response to the thwarted attempt, the PWD has initiated an internal inquiry while police are probing the matter further as the responsible employee remains missing. Pawar criticized the lax oversight within the state administration and demanded stringent action against those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
