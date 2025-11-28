Left Menu

Australia Moves to End Genetic Discrimination in Life Insurance

A bill aimed at prohibiting life insurers in Australia from discriminating based on genetic testing results has been introduced to parliament. This legislation, supported bipartisanly, seeks to end genetic discrimination in life insurance, aligning with years of advocacy and research. It excludes private health insurance.

Melbourne | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:23 IST
In a significant move, Australian lawmakers introduced a bill to parliament aimed at ending genetic discrimination in life insurance. If passed, the proposed legislation would prevent insurers from leveraging genetic testing results when determining coverage options and pricing.

The bill, which enjoys bipartisan support, comes after years of advocacy, research, and consultation, highlighting a critical shift towards equality in personal insurance. While the legislation focuses on life insurance, it does not apply to private health insurance, which remains community-rated in Australia.

By amending insurance and disability discrimination laws, the bill seeks to eliminate exceptions that allow insurers to use genetic data unless linked to a formal clinical diagnosis. This pivotal change is anticipated to take effect six months post-enactment, promising a new era in genetic privacy.

