Integrity Under Scrutiny: Electoral Roll Review in West Bengal

Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta conducted a visit to West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday to supervise the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Tasked by the Election Commission, Gupta, a retired IAS officer, evaluated the SIR-related activities and interacted with various political party representatives.

During his review, Gupta emphasized the importance of the process being conducted according to the EC's directives. He acknowledged the presence of complaints and assured that necessary cross-checks would be made. Political party representatives raised procedural issues, prompting Gupta to consider issuing additional guidelines if deemed necessary.

In addition to Gupta, twelve IAS officers were appointed as Electoral Roll Observers to aid district election officers. They are tasked with verifying the distribution and collection of enumeration forms amidst allegations of malpractices. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari accused certain block development officers of engaging in unethical practices, suggesting they might be influenced by the TMC.