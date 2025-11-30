Delhi Voters Highlight Civic Issues in MCD By-elections
During the Delhi MCD by-elections, voters voiced concerns over sanitation, water supply, and safety. Kamla Devi emphasized cleanliness, while Savitri Sharma highlighted road repairs and waterlogging. Kailash Prasad focused on safety and lighting, and Meena Verma stressed clean water. Voting occurred under tight security with results expected on December 3.
In Delhi's Municipal Corporation by-elections, civic issues have taken center stage as voters expressed their dissatisfaction with sanitation, water supply, road conditions, and safety.
Eighty-year-old Kamla Devi emphasized the importance of proper waste management, noting persistent garbage collection delays. Similarly, Savitri Sharma pointed to the need for improved road maintenance and water drainage systems during monsoon.
Safety and adequate lighting remained a priority for voters like Kailash Prasad, while Meena Verma cited unreliable water provisions as a pressing concern. The elections, conducted with heightened security, saw polls open until 5:30 PM with results anticipated on December 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
