Left Menu

Delhi Voters Highlight Civic Issues in MCD By-elections

During the Delhi MCD by-elections, voters voiced concerns over sanitation, water supply, and safety. Kamla Devi emphasized cleanliness, while Savitri Sharma highlighted road repairs and waterlogging. Kailash Prasad focused on safety and lighting, and Meena Verma stressed clean water. Voting occurred under tight security with results expected on December 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:20 IST
Delhi Voters Highlight Civic Issues in MCD By-elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi's Municipal Corporation by-elections, civic issues have taken center stage as voters expressed their dissatisfaction with sanitation, water supply, road conditions, and safety.

Eighty-year-old Kamla Devi emphasized the importance of proper waste management, noting persistent garbage collection delays. Similarly, Savitri Sharma pointed to the need for improved road maintenance and water drainage systems during monsoon.

Safety and adequate lighting remained a priority for voters like Kailash Prasad, while Meena Verma cited unreliable water provisions as a pressing concern. The elections, conducted with heightened security, saw polls open until 5:30 PM with results anticipated on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

 Global
2
Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

 India
3
India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

 Global
4
Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025