Family Feud Turns Deadly in South Delhi: Ratan Lohia's Assassination
In south Delhi's Aya Nagar, a 55-year-old man, Ratan Lohia, was shot dead amidst a family feud. Allegedly, Rambir Lohia orchestrated the killing to avenge his son Arun's previous death. Police are investigating while family members assert longstanding threats and deny Ratan's personal enmity.
A 55-year-old man named Ratan Lohia was fatally shot in south Delhi's Aya Nagar on Sunday morning, allegedly as part of a violent family feud, reports confirm.
Authorities reveal that Lohia was ambushed by a group of men who fired over 20 shots at him as he left for work around 5 am, with his death declared at the scene.
The police, having received a call about the incident at 6.25 am, are examining CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to track down the suspects, while the family members suggested retribution rooted in an earlier familial clash.
