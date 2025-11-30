Family Feud Turns Deadly in South Delhi: Ratan Lohia's Assassination

A 55-year-old man named Ratan Lohia was fatally shot in south Delhi's Aya Nagar on Sunday morning, allegedly as part of a violent family feud, reports confirm.

Authorities reveal that Lohia was ambushed by a group of men who fired over 20 shots at him as he left for work around 5 am, with his death declared at the scene.

The police, having received a call about the incident at 6.25 am, are examining CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to track down the suspects, while the family members suggested retribution rooted in an earlier familial clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)