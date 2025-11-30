Utpal Kumar Singh’s Tenure as Lok Sabha Secretary General Extended Again
Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha Secretary General, has received another extension in his tenure. A former chief secretary of Uttarakhand, Singh took the role on December 1, 2020. He had previously been given a two-year extension in November 2021 and two one-year extensions in 2023 and 2024.
Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha Secretary General, has had his tenure extended once more, according to official announcements made on Sunday.
An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Uttarakhand cadre, Singh began his current role on December 1, 2020, after serving as chief secretary of Uttarakhand and later as Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. His original appointment was followed by a two-year extension on November 30, 2021.
In 2023 and 2024, Singh was granted two additional extensions of one year each. The duration of his current term is indefinite, as it is stated to continue until further orders.
