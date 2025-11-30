Left Menu

Modi Unveils Vision 2047: Transforming Indian Policing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a transformative 'Roadmap for Policing towards Vision 2047' during the All India Conference of DGPs and IGPs, emphasizing the need for enhanced professionalism and responsiveness in law enforcement. The conference focused on national security, judicial reforms, and combating drug abuse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has charted a path for Indian policing with the launch of the 'Roadmap for Policing towards Vision 2047'. Speaking at the 60th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police, Modi pushed for greater professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness to align the police force with the nation's aspirations for development.

Themed 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', the conference assembled top police officials and key figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Modi stressed transforming public perception of the police and bolstering urban policing and tourist police sectors. He emphasized the need for public awareness of the new criminal laws replacing colonial-era legislation.

Among the discussed topics were national security strategies, judicial reforms, and leveraging technology for women's safety. Modi urged police forces to address drug abuse through comprehensive governmental efforts and called on academic institutions to support forensic advances. The event concluded with awards recognizing distinguished service and urban policing excellence.

