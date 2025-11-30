Left Menu

Delhi By-Elections: Civic Woes and Political Tussles Mark the Day

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's by-elections experienced peaceful proceedings with a moderate voter turnout of 38.51%. Key issues included sanitation and safety. Allegations of misconduct surfaced, with AAP accusing BJP of foul play. The elections follow BJP's recent victory in Delhi Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:35 IST
Delhi By-Elections: Civic Woes and Political Tussles Mark the Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The by-elections for 12 Delhi Municipal Corporation wards concluded peacefully on Sunday, despite a subdued voter turnout of 38.51% as of 5:30 PM, according to the State Election Commission.

Voter priorities were influenced by pressing civic issues such as sanitation and public safety, prompting many, including the elderly, to vote and encourage youth participation. Amidst the calm proceedings, the Aam Aadmi Party accused BJP of voter manipulation, claims countered by BJP as pre-emptive excuses for potential defeats.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, emphasized the importance of civic participation for democratic governance. The by-election is significant, following BJP's overwhelming Assembly poll victory. Results for the contested wards, mostly BJP-held, will be announced on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

 India
2
Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

 Global
3
Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

 India
4
Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025