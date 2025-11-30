Delhi By-Elections: Civic Woes and Political Tussles Mark the Day

The by-elections for 12 Delhi Municipal Corporation wards concluded peacefully on Sunday, despite a subdued voter turnout of 38.51% as of 5:30 PM, according to the State Election Commission.

Voter priorities were influenced by pressing civic issues such as sanitation and public safety, prompting many, including the elderly, to vote and encourage youth participation. Amidst the calm proceedings, the Aam Aadmi Party accused BJP of voter manipulation, claims countered by BJP as pre-emptive excuses for potential defeats.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, emphasized the importance of civic participation for democratic governance. The by-election is significant, following BJP's overwhelming Assembly poll victory. Results for the contested wards, mostly BJP-held, will be announced on December 3.

