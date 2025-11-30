Tragedy Strikes Pune Restaurant: Drunk Driver Claims Valet's Life
A drunk driver, Pratap Daingade, crashed into a restaurant parking counter in Pune, killing valet assistant Satendar Mandal. Despite warnings, Daingade drove in an inebriated state. Police arrested him for culpable homicide. Restaurant staff are cooperating with authorities, mourning the loss, and seeking privacy.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Pune when a drunk driver fatally crashed into a parking counter outside Toit restaurant, claiming the life of valet assistant Satendar Mandal, authorities reported.
The accused, Pratap Daingade, allegedly defied restaurant staff warnings about his inebriated state before getting behind the wheel. Despite being advised to hire a cab, Daingade chose to drive, leading to the disastrous event. Mandal, who was on duty at the time, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.
Yerawada police have arrested Daingade on charges of culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The restaurant management expressed their condolences and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
