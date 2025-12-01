U.S. Military Dismantles ISIS Weapon Caches in Syria

The U.S. military has announced the successful destruction of 15 Islamic State (ISIS) weapons caches in the southern region of Syria. This substantial operation was conducted in collaboration with local Syrian forces.

From November 24 to November 27, U.S. Central Command and its partners identified and obliterated storage facilities located across the Rif Damashq province. The campaign comprised a series of airstrikes and ground detonations, meticulously eradicating these threats.

The coordinated offensive led to the destruction of more than 130 mortars and rockets, alongside a multitude of assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials intended for assembling improvised explosive devices, according to a CENTCOM statement issued on Sunday.

