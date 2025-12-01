Left Menu

Taiwan's F-16V Jets: Accelerating Production Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan is set to start test flights for 54 F-16V fighter jets this month, part of an important military deal with the United States. The project, facing software-related delays, is crucial for bolstering Taiwan's defenses against growing Chinese military threats.

  • Taiwan

Test flights for Taiwan's new F-16V fighter jets are set to commence this month, as announced by the island's air force leader. Of the 66 aircraft ordered, 54 are currently in production, marking significant progress in the island's defense strategy amid escalating military threats from Beijing.

Approved in 2019, the $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan was meant to expand the island's fleet to over 200 aircraft. However, the project has suffered from delays due to software issues. The Air Force Chief of Staff, Lee Ching-jan, updated lawmakers on Monday that production has increased from 50 jets in October to 54, indicating a push towards timely completion.

Lockheed Martin has stated efforts to accelerate the postponed deliveries of F-16Vs, which boast enhanced avionics, weapons, and radar technologies. These jets are essential for Taiwan's air force to counter the Chinese military's sophisticated J-20 fighters.

