Shocking Hostel Tragedy Sparks Outrage

A chilling incident unfolded at a woman's hostel where a man brutally hacked his estranged wife to death. This gruesome act was further exacerbated by the perpetrator posting a selfie with the victim's body as his WhatsApp status.

The attack sent shockwaves through the private women's hostel, sparking political outrage and questions about the safety of women. The assailant remained at the scene until police detained him.

The victim, who had moved to the hostel after separating from her husband, left her two children with her mother in Coimbatore. The Rathinapuri police are currently investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)