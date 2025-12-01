Left Menu

Shocking Hostel Tragedy Sparks Outrage

A man brutally murdered his estranged wife at a women's hostel and posted a selfie with her body on WhatsApp status, sparking political outrage and raising concerns about women's safety. The 28-year-old victim, who worked in Coimbatore, had separated from her husband due to a dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded at a woman's hostel where a man brutally hacked his estranged wife to death. This gruesome act was further exacerbated by the perpetrator posting a selfie with the victim's body as his WhatsApp status.

The attack sent shockwaves through the private women's hostel, sparking political outrage and questions about the safety of women. The assailant remained at the scene until police detained him.

The victim, who had moved to the hostel after separating from her husband, left her two children with her mother in Coimbatore. The Rathinapuri police are currently investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

