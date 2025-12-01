Left Menu

EU and China's Trade Dispute Resolution Over Lithuania

The European Union has concluded a trade dispute with China initially raised in 2022 due to alleged discriminatory practices against Lithuania. The EU notified the WTO, indicating that the objectives of the dispute were achieved and relevant trade activities have resumed, thus ending the complaint.

EU and China's Trade Dispute Resolution Over Lithuania
The European Union announced on Monday the resolution of a trade dispute with China. The EU had previously accused China of discriminatory practices affecting Lithuania. This action was initiated in 2022.

A notification sent to the World Trade Organization confirmed that the EU considers its objectives met. The disputed trade activities have resumed, removing the need to pursue the complaint further.

The EU's move highlights a step forward in resolving international trade tensions and restoring diplomatic relations with China over the matter involving Lithuania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

