EU and China's Trade Dispute Resolution Over Lithuania

The European Union announced on Monday the resolution of a trade dispute with China. The EU had previously accused China of discriminatory practices affecting Lithuania. This action was initiated in 2022.

A notification sent to the World Trade Organization confirmed that the EU considers its objectives met. The disputed trade activities have resumed, removing the need to pursue the complaint further.

The EU's move highlights a step forward in resolving international trade tensions and restoring diplomatic relations with China over the matter involving Lithuania.

