Left Menu

Sabarimala gold loss: Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to former TDB administrative officer

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:27 IST
Sabarimala gold loss: Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to former TDB administrative officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a former TDB administrative officer who is an accused in the cases related to alleged irregularities in gold plating of artefacts in the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala.

Justice A Badharudeen declined to grant the relief to S Sreekumar, who has denied the allegations against him.

The detailed order of the court is not yet available.

Sreekumar served as the administrative officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in 2019 when the alleged irregularities had occurred.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the court is probing the cases involving gold lost from the gold-cladded plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames.

So far, the SIT has arrested six persons, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and former TDB presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar, in the two cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines

J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from D...

 India
2
CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

CUSAT bags Rs 1.19 cr under Indo-Korean collaborative project

 India
3
Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks Nitesh Rane

Kumbh Mela tree row: Why greens don't object to goat slaughter on Eid? asks ...

 India
4
SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressure of BLOs

SC asks states, UTs to provide more staff to EC for SIR duty to ease pressur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025