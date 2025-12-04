Indian national freed by Houthis after nearly 5-month detention

An Indian national from Kerala, who was in detention of Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen since early July, has been released.

Anilkumar Raveendran was among the crew members of cargo ship MV Eternity C.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India welcomes the release of Raveendran, who was under detention in Yemen since July 7.

''He reached Muscat yesterday and is expected to travel back to India soon,'' it said.

The MEA said the government had been coordinating efforts with various parties to ensure his safe release and return.

''The government of India would like to thank the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the release of Anilkumar Raveendran,'' it said in a brief statement.

