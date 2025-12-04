Police arrest couple for smuggling Rs18 crore worth hydroponic ganja

Bengaluru police on Thursday said they have arrested a couple that allegedly worked as mules for an international drug syndicate, for smuggling over 18 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 18.60 crore into the city.

They had allegedly brought the drugs from Thailand into the city, by evading authorities including those from the Customs, at the airport, by concealing the ganja in food packets in a bag, official sources said.

The couple, a 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, on November 30, were arrested by the Mahalakshmi Layout police, based on a tip off they received about large quantities of narcotic substance being carried, supposedly to deliver them to the local contact.

According to police, the couple, which travelled from Bangkok reportedly on a tourist visa, had no criminal records, which may be one of the reasons for choosing them as mules.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and two mobiles have been seized from the accused.

The court has remanded the couple to police custody for 10 days. Police are also likely to look into how the couple managed to evade airport and customs authorities.

Further investigation is underway, and information is being gathered about other suspects possibly involved in the case, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)