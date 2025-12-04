Delhi lawyer appears with mouth taped in high court, evokes 'strong displeasure'

The Delhi High Court has deprecated the conduct of an advocate who appeared in a contempt of court case with his mouth sealed with a red adhesive tape in symbolic protest against being ''silenced.'' In an order dated December 1, a bench of justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Anish Dayal said, ''Counsel appearing for the petitioner, R K Saini, who has not less than 25 years of standing to our knowledge, entered the courtroom leisurely with red stickfast tape on his lips.'' The bench noted that after being confronted, Saini removed the tape, which initially prompted the court to believe that he had some injuries on his face. It said, ''When inquired, it was informed by Saini that on the last two hearings, he was stopped midway by the court during his arguments and as such he has placed those red tapes on his lips, symbolising that he had been silenced.'' The court said that previously, it had requested the advocate to stop arguing further as his submissions were getting too lengthy and repetitive. It said his conduct was ''completely in poor taste and unexpected'' for a lawyer of his stature, having over 25 years of experience. ''This could have prompted us to pass appropriate orders against Saini, however, considering his standing, we have refrained ourselves from passing such order. However, we place on record our strong displeasure to the unbecoming and unbefitting conduct of Advocate R K Saini,'' the court said. The court has posted the main case in the matter for proceedings on January 21.

