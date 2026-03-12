FBI Alert and Iran Drone Threat: A False Alarm?

A recent FBI alert warning of a possible Iranian drone retaliation in California stemmed from an unconfirmed tip, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed on Thursday. This crucial detail challenges the severity of the threat initially perceived.

The alert, which became public through a leak from the Los Angeles Joint Regional Intelligence Center, was based on FBI information alleging Iran's potential use of drones against California targets. This scenario was linked to anticipated U.S. military actions against Iran.

However, Leavitt clarified on X that the tip-off was contained in a single email, lacking verification. President Donald Trump dismissed concerns over Iranian attacks on American soil, stating he was untroubled by the prospects of such retaliatory actions.

