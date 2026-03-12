Left Menu

Kejriwal Offers Prayers After Court Victory

Arvind Kejriwal visited Sri Harmandir Sahib to express gratitude after his acquittal in the Delhi liquor policy case. Joining him was Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal criticized false allegations against AAP leaders and highlighted the party's dedication to public service, emphasizing development efforts in sectors like education and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), paid homage at Sri Harmandir Sahib alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following his acquittal in the Delhi liquor policy case. The visit included their spouses, marking a moment of gratitude and reflection.

Kejriwal addressed the media, denouncing what he termed as a politically motivated campaign that saw several AAP leaders jailed on unfounded charges. The court's dismissal of all accusations underscored the lack of evidence, reinforcing the party's stance against the alleged baseless accusations.

Kejriwal highlighted the party's commitment to honest governance, citing recent advancements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Chief Minister Mann announced the launch of the Invest Punjab summit, which aims to boost the state's economy with foreign investment, furthering Punjab's developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

