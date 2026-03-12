Kejriwal Offers Prayers After Court Victory

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), paid homage at Sri Harmandir Sahib alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following his acquittal in the Delhi liquor policy case. The visit included their spouses, marking a moment of gratitude and reflection.

Kejriwal addressed the media, denouncing what he termed as a politically motivated campaign that saw several AAP leaders jailed on unfounded charges. The court's dismissal of all accusations underscored the lack of evidence, reinforcing the party's stance against the alleged baseless accusations.

Kejriwal highlighted the party's commitment to honest governance, citing recent advancements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Chief Minister Mann announced the launch of the Invest Punjab summit, which aims to boost the state's economy with foreign investment, furthering Punjab's developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)