Left Menu

Manipur Government's Stance Against Threats to Peace

The Manipur government issued a stern warning against individuals or groups disrupting peace, following threats related to the Sangai Festival. Strict action is promised against those intimidating citizens. The government urges the public to report suspicious activities, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding peace and public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:01 IST
Manipur Government's Stance Against Threats to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Manipur government has declared its intent to take stringent measures against any entities seeking to disrupt peace and intimidate the state's citizens. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced that organizations attempting to threaten or coerce law-abiding residents are under scrutiny.

The call for action comes on the heels of threats by a coalition of proscribed groups, demanding apologies from participants of the Sangai Festival. The festival, labelled a 'betrayal' by these groups, took place amid protests from internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Authorities have assured that any attempts to infringe on citizen rights will be dealt with legally. Citizens are encouraged to report threats and suspicious activities, emphasizing solidarity with state initiatives for restoring peace following recent ethnic clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

 Global
2
Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

 India
3
IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

 India
4
Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025