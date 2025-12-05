Manipur Government's Stance Against Threats to Peace

In a decisive move, the Manipur government has declared its intent to take stringent measures against any entities seeking to disrupt peace and intimidate the state's citizens. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel announced that organizations attempting to threaten or coerce law-abiding residents are under scrutiny.

The call for action comes on the heels of threats by a coalition of proscribed groups, demanding apologies from participants of the Sangai Festival. The festival, labelled a 'betrayal' by these groups, took place amid protests from internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Authorities have assured that any attempts to infringe on citizen rights will be dealt with legally. Citizens are encouraged to report threats and suspicious activities, emphasizing solidarity with state initiatives for restoring peace following recent ethnic clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)