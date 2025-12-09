Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantle Counterfeit Oil Filter Factory

Delhi Police have uncovered a factory in Anand Parbat Industrial Area producing counterfeit oil filters of various automobile brands. Over 1,900 fake units, along with printing equipment, were seized, resulting in the arrest of factory owner Manmeet Singh. He had been running the operation for a year.

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police have discovered a factory allegedly responsible for manufacturing fake oil filters for renowned automobile brands. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officers seized more than 1,900 counterfeit units from the Anand Parbat Industrial Area, along with printing machinery and packaging material.

The factory, reportedly run by Manmeet Singh, produced counterfeit parts for several well-known brands. Singh was apprehended on-site, following a coordinated raid by the police with authorized company representatives.

During the operation, police confiscated 10 dye-printing machines, numerous stickers, holograms, and branded cardboard boxes. Singh admitted to fabricating and distributing fake parts for over a year, procuring raw materials from various vendors. An investigation is continuing as legal proceedings commence.

