Government Reclaims 40,000 Sqft Land in Khandwa

Authorities in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, took decisive action on Tuesday by removing encroachments from a sizable 40,000 square feet of government land. The land had been claimed as Waqf property by some local individuals.

The removal operation took place under a heavy police presence in the village of Sihada, located 7 kilometers from the district's central hub. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur confirmed the government's move to clear the land.

Sihada Gram Panchayat's sarpanch representative, Hemant Singh Chauhan, revealed that the Panchayat has already passed a resolution to construct shops on the newly cleared land, paving the way for local economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)