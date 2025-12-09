Government Reclaims 40,000 Sqft Land in Khandwa
Authorities in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, acted to remove encroachments from 40,000 sqft of government land. Claimed to be Waqf property by locals, the land was cleared with heavy police presence. The Gram Panchayat plans to develop shops on the reclaimed land following a passed resolution.
Authorities in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, took decisive action on Tuesday by removing encroachments from a sizable 40,000 square feet of government land. The land had been claimed as Waqf property by some local individuals.
The removal operation took place under a heavy police presence in the village of Sihada, located 7 kilometers from the district's central hub. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur confirmed the government's move to clear the land.
Sihada Gram Panchayat's sarpanch representative, Hemant Singh Chauhan, revealed that the Panchayat has already passed a resolution to construct shops on the newly cleared land, paving the way for local economic development.
