Left Menu

Government Reclaims 40,000 Sqft Land in Khandwa

Authorities in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, acted to remove encroachments from 40,000 sqft of government land. Claimed to be Waqf property by locals, the land was cleared with heavy police presence. The Gram Panchayat plans to develop shops on the reclaimed land following a passed resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:54 IST
Government Reclaims 40,000 Sqft Land in Khandwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, took decisive action on Tuesday by removing encroachments from a sizable 40,000 square feet of government land. The land had been claimed as Waqf property by some local individuals.

The removal operation took place under a heavy police presence in the village of Sihada, located 7 kilometers from the district's central hub. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur confirmed the government's move to clear the land.

Sihada Gram Panchayat's sarpanch representative, Hemant Singh Chauhan, revealed that the Panchayat has already passed a resolution to construct shops on the newly cleared land, paving the way for local economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025