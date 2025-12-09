Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Reconsiders Menstrual Leave Mandate

The Karnataka High Court has withdrawn an order on a notification mandating one day menstrual leave for women in the state after the Advocate General appealed. A petition by local associations opposed the order due to lack of consultation. The matter will receive further consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:44 IST
Karnataka High Court Reconsiders Menstrual Leave Mandate
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court pulled back its decision to implement a government notification that mandated one-day menstrual leave for working women in the state. The reversal happened after Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty urged Justice Jyoti M to reassess the initial ruling.

The original notification, issued on November 9, allowed for a day of paid menstrual leave for women employees aged between 18 and 52 years in various job roles, including permanent, contractual, and outsourced positions.

The decision to implement menstrual leave faced opposition from the Bangalore Hotels' Association and Avirata AFL Connectivity Systems, who filed a petition against the lack of prior consultation with industry stakeholders. The case will be revisited in court on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025