Karnataka High Court Reconsiders Menstrual Leave Mandate

The Karnataka High Court pulled back its decision to implement a government notification that mandated one-day menstrual leave for working women in the state. The reversal happened after Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty urged Justice Jyoti M to reassess the initial ruling.

The original notification, issued on November 9, allowed for a day of paid menstrual leave for women employees aged between 18 and 52 years in various job roles, including permanent, contractual, and outsourced positions.

The decision to implement menstrual leave faced opposition from the Bangalore Hotels' Association and Avirata AFL Connectivity Systems, who filed a petition against the lack of prior consultation with industry stakeholders. The case will be revisited in court on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)