Stuck in the Persian Gulf: Indian Ships Amid Geopolitical Turmoil

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, 37 Indian-flagged ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and adjoining areas, impacting over 1,000 seafarers. The closure of the key shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz, has led to a halt in the flow of crude oil and LNG to India.

The Directorate General of Shipping is vigilantly coordinating with shipping firms to address the crisis. Tragically, three Indian seafarers aboard foreign-flagged vessels have lost their lives due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. A dedicated response team, helplines, and advisories have been set to mitigate risks and aid seafarers and their families.

The shipping situation arises amidst increased military actions, including the recent killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. With continued airstrikes and retaliatory measures in the region, the impact on Indian maritime interests remains a significant concern as authorities work closely with navy and international bodies to navigate the crisis.