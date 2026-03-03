Left Menu

Stuck in the Persian Gulf: Indian Ships Amid Geopolitical Turmoil

A total of 37 Indian-flagged ships with over 1,000 seafarers are stranded in the Persian Gulf due to military actions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The Indian government is actively coordinating with relevant entities to ensure the safety and well-being of these seafarers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:48 IST
Stuck in the Persian Gulf: Indian Ships Amid Geopolitical Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, 37 Indian-flagged ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and adjoining areas, impacting over 1,000 seafarers. The closure of the key shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz, has led to a halt in the flow of crude oil and LNG to India.

The Directorate General of Shipping is vigilantly coordinating with shipping firms to address the crisis. Tragically, three Indian seafarers aboard foreign-flagged vessels have lost their lives due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. A dedicated response team, helplines, and advisories have been set to mitigate risks and aid seafarers and their families.

The shipping situation arises amidst increased military actions, including the recent killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. With continued airstrikes and retaliatory measures in the region, the impact on Indian maritime interests remains a significant concern as authorities work closely with navy and international bodies to navigate the crisis.

TRENDING

1
Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMDK leader LK Sudhish.

Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMD...

 India
2
Economic Shockwaves: The U.S. Faces Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict

Economic Shockwaves: The U.S. Faces Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

 Global
4
Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026