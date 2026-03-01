Global Tensions Escalate: Modi's Condemnation and Diplomatic Challenges

In the wake of recent hostilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning the attacks that beleaguer the Gulf nation. Modi assured India's steadfast support for the UAE and its people, emphasizing the necessity of regional peace and stability.

Reports confirmed by officials indicate a tragic outcome with three fatalities and 58 injuries, including an Indian national, due to Iranian strikes on UAE territories. In response, the UAE's defense network successfully intercepted multiple threats, preventing further casualties.

These attacks were triggered by a US-Israeli coordinated airstrike resulting in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This escalation threatens regional security as Iran retaliates against multiple Middle Eastern nations, underscoring the urgency for diplomatic interventions.