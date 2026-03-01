Left Menu

Global Tensions Escalate: Modi's Condemnation and Diplomatic Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned attacks on the UAE, expressing solidarity and highlighting India's support for regional peace. The UAE intercepted numerous missiles amidst rising tensions following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader by a US-Israeli airstrike, prompting retaliation from Iran. Modi also emphasized the safety of the Indian community in the UAE.

In the wake of recent hostilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning the attacks that beleaguer the Gulf nation. Modi assured India's steadfast support for the UAE and its people, emphasizing the necessity of regional peace and stability.

Reports confirmed by officials indicate a tragic outcome with three fatalities and 58 injuries, including an Indian national, due to Iranian strikes on UAE territories. In response, the UAE's defense network successfully intercepted multiple threats, preventing further casualties.

These attacks were triggered by a US-Israeli coordinated airstrike resulting in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This escalation threatens regional security as Iran retaliates against multiple Middle Eastern nations, underscoring the urgency for diplomatic interventions.

