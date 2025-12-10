Poland Considers Jet Swap for Drone Tech with Ukraine

Poland is exploring a potential deal to transfer its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine while gaining access to advanced Ukrainian drone technology. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the ongoing negotiations on public radio, highlighting the jets' nearing end of service life and the need for modern replacements.

The discussions reflect a mutual defense strategy, with Poland seeking technology transfers from Ukraine. The General Staff of the Polish Army emphasized that transitioning away from the ageing Soviet-designed fighters aligns with a broader NATO effort to reinforce security on its eastern flank.

The Polish military plans to replace the withdrawn MiG-29s with F-16s and FA-50s. The negotiations also involve talks about acquiring select drone and missile technologies, enhancing Poland's defense capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

