Poland Considers Jet Swap for Drone Tech with Ukraine

Poland is in discussions to transfer its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone technology. This potential deal reflects a two-way defense strategy between the nations and aligns with NATO's eastern security goals. Talks include transitioning to F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:11 IST
Poland is exploring a potential deal to transfer its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine while gaining access to advanced Ukrainian drone technology. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the ongoing negotiations on public radio, highlighting the jets' nearing end of service life and the need for modern replacements.

The discussions reflect a mutual defense strategy, with Poland seeking technology transfers from Ukraine. The General Staff of the Polish Army emphasized that transitioning away from the ageing Soviet-designed fighters aligns with a broader NATO effort to reinforce security on its eastern flank.

The Polish military plans to replace the withdrawn MiG-29s with F-16s and FA-50s. The negotiations also involve talks about acquiring select drone and missile technologies, enhancing Poland's defense capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

