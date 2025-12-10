Poland Considers Jet Swap for Drone Tech with Ukraine
Poland is in discussions to transfer its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone technology. This potential deal reflects a two-way defense strategy between the nations and aligns with NATO's eastern security goals. Talks include transitioning to F-16 and FA-50 aircraft.
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is exploring a potential deal to transfer its MiG-29 jets to Ukraine while gaining access to advanced Ukrainian drone technology. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the ongoing negotiations on public radio, highlighting the jets' nearing end of service life and the need for modern replacements.
The discussions reflect a mutual defense strategy, with Poland seeking technology transfers from Ukraine. The General Staff of the Polish Army emphasized that transitioning away from the ageing Soviet-designed fighters aligns with a broader NATO effort to reinforce security on its eastern flank.
The Polish military plans to replace the withdrawn MiG-29s with F-16s and FA-50s. The negotiations also involve talks about acquiring select drone and missile technologies, enhancing Poland's defense capabilities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Ukraine
- MiG-29
- jets
- drone technology
- defense strategy
- NATO
- security
- F-16
- FA-50
ALSO READ
Comprehensive Defense Strategy: Analyzing the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act
NATO Expands Surveillance in the Arctic: Russian Navy Concerns
U.S. Pushes Europe to Ramp Up NATO Defense by 2027
U.S. Pushes Europe for NATO Defense Leadership by 2027
UPDATE 1-US senators unveil bill to prevent easing of curbs on Nvidia chip sales to China