44 Former Judges Rally Against Campaign Targeting CJI Over Rohingya Remarks
A group of 44 former judges denounces a targeted campaign against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over his comments on Rohingya refugees. They urge for fair criticism, emphasizing trust in constitutional institutions, and condemn mischaracterizations of the judiciary as political bias.
A coalition of 44 former judges from India's Supreme Court and high courts stood in resolute support of Chief Justice Surya Kant on Wednesday, criticizing a concerted campaign against him. The retired judges expressed concerns over attempts to politicize the judiciary following Kant's recent remarks on Rohingya refugees during court proceedings.
In a unified statement titled 'Disparagement of the Supreme Court is Unacceptable,' the former judges strongly condemned efforts to undermine the judiciary's integrity. They decried the mischaracterization of standard courtroom discussions as prejudiced actions, asserting that judicial proceedings should only face fair and constructive criticism.
While defending the chief justice, the retired judges highlighted overlooked observations from the Bench affirming that no individual on Indian soil should face inhumane treatment. They called for court-monitored investigations into the illegal acquisition of Indian documents by foreign nationals, highlighting the legal sensitivities surrounding border security.
