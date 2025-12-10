Cattle Smuggling Clash: Police Exchange Gunfire in Madhupur
Two suspected cattle smugglers were hurt in a gunfight with police in Madhupur. A police officer was also injured when hit by a fleeing vehicle. Police arrested two injured suspects, seized vehicles, cattle, and weapons. Three other suspects escaped the scene, while the injured received medical care.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic confrontation, two alleged cattle smugglers sustained injuries following a shootout with police forces in the Madhupur area on Wednesday. This incident also left a police constable wounded after being struck by a vehicle, authorities confirmed.
Circle Officer Randhir Mishra revealed that the local Robertsganj police team, along with a Special Operations Group (SOG), received intelligence suggesting that the smugglers were relocating cattle in two vans from Karma to Bihar. Swift police action to intercept the smugglers near Dumuhia bridge resulted in an attempt to escape, during which smugglers drove into a constable and began firing.
Engaged in a defensive response, law enforcement fired back, injuring two men, Neeraj Kumar and Munna, in the leg. The pair was subsequently arrested and transported to a local hospital. In the aftermath, police recovered two pickup vans, 16 cattle, firearms, and ammunition. Three other suspects are currently at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Nightclub Fire: Key Arrests and Safety Reforms Initiated
Double Arrests: Youth in POCSO Case and Serial ATM Thief Nabbed by Police
Miracle Survival: Patient Revived After Multiple Cardiac Arrests
Kerala Court Drama: Political Arrests and Legal Tensions Unfold
Ayurvedic Scam Unveiled: Arrests Made in Rs 48 Lakh Fraud Case