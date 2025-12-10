Cattle Smuggling Clash: Police Exchange Gunfire in Madhupur

In a dramatic confrontation, two alleged cattle smugglers sustained injuries following a shootout with police forces in the Madhupur area on Wednesday. This incident also left a police constable wounded after being struck by a vehicle, authorities confirmed.

Circle Officer Randhir Mishra revealed that the local Robertsganj police team, along with a Special Operations Group (SOG), received intelligence suggesting that the smugglers were relocating cattle in two vans from Karma to Bihar. Swift police action to intercept the smugglers near Dumuhia bridge resulted in an attempt to escape, during which smugglers drove into a constable and began firing.

Engaged in a defensive response, law enforcement fired back, injuring two men, Neeraj Kumar and Munna, in the leg. The pair was subsequently arrested and transported to a local hospital. In the aftermath, police recovered two pickup vans, 16 cattle, firearms, and ammunition. Three other suspects are currently at large.

