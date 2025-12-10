Unveiling the Shadows: Epstein's Secret Grand Jury Transcripts Made Public

In a landmark decision, secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case are set to be released to the public. The ruling followed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compels the Justice Department to disclose Epstein-related records by December 19. This legislative push marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Epstein's criminal activities.

US District Judge Richard M. Berman, reversing his previous stance, cited the newly enacted law as the impetus for the decision. The Act, passed by Congress and recently signed into law by President Donald Trump, allows for the unsealing of grand jury proceedings under certain conditions. Prior revelations encouraged public discourse and scrutiny around such high-profile cases.

The documents' release comes amid national pressure on the Trump administration, particularly following the President's failure to fulfill a campaign promise to release Epstein-related files. Despite some disclosures, many critics remain dissatisfied with the amount of new information. As Epstein's grand jury transcripts are made public, new dimensions of his notorious legacy unravel.

