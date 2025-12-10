Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Use of California National Guard

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must return control of the California National Guard to the state. The move was part of an effort to enforce immigration laws. California opposed this use, leading to legal action that argues the deployment violates domestic military use laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:05 IST
Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Use of California National Guard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration must cease its control over the California National Guard, demanding that authority revert back to the state. This decision arises from the Trump administration's controversial deployment of state Guard troops in Los Angeles to bolster immigration enforcement efforts.

US District Judge Charles Breyer granted a preliminary injunction following challenges from California officials, arguing that changes in conditions warranted a reversal of the federal mandate. The administration's initial deployment consisted of over 4,000 troops, though that number has dwindled substantially.

California's legal stance is that the deployment amounted to using the Guard as a personal police force for Trump's immigration agenda, a move deemed unlawful by state officials. This ruling marks another judicial pushback against federal attempts to deploy National Guard troops in domestic affairs without state approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025