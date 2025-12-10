Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Use of California National Guard

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration must cease its control over the California National Guard, demanding that authority revert back to the state. This decision arises from the Trump administration's controversial deployment of state Guard troops in Los Angeles to bolster immigration enforcement efforts.

US District Judge Charles Breyer granted a preliminary injunction following challenges from California officials, arguing that changes in conditions warranted a reversal of the federal mandate. The administration's initial deployment consisted of over 4,000 troops, though that number has dwindled substantially.

California's legal stance is that the deployment amounted to using the Guard as a personal police force for Trump's immigration agenda, a move deemed unlawful by state officials. This ruling marks another judicial pushback against federal attempts to deploy National Guard troops in domestic affairs without state approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)