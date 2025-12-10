Left Menu

Wildlife Crackdown: Police Seize Leopard Skin in Maharashtra

Police in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, seized a leopard skin and another wild animal hide from two individuals. The Butibori police, acting on a forest department tip-off, conducted a joint operation. Gyanaji Khillare and Amit Yenurkar were arrested, and the case is now with the forest department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:11 IST
Wildlife Crackdown: Police Seize Leopard Skin in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district seized a leopard skin and another wild animal hide from two individuals this Wednesday. The operation was initiated by the Butibori police following a tip-off provided by the forest department.

In a coordinated effort, police and forest officials raided a house in Butibori, recovering a leopard skin from Gyanaji Khillare's residence. The second individual, Amit Yenurkar, was arrested in Ridhora, Hingna, where another animal hide was discovered.

Both suspects have been handed over to the forest department for further investigation and action. This move highlights the proactive measures being taken to curb wildlife crimes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025