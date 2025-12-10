Wildlife Crackdown: Police Seize Leopard Skin in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district seized a leopard skin and another wild animal hide from two individuals this Wednesday. The operation was initiated by the Butibori police following a tip-off provided by the forest department.

In a coordinated effort, police and forest officials raided a house in Butibori, recovering a leopard skin from Gyanaji Khillare's residence. The second individual, Amit Yenurkar, was arrested in Ridhora, Hingna, where another animal hide was discovered.

Both suspects have been handed over to the forest department for further investigation and action. This move highlights the proactive measures being taken to curb wildlife crimes in the region.

