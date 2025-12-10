Tragic End: Student's Murder Unveiled
A man has been detained in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Chithrapriya, a student from Bengaluru. Her decomposed body was found near her Malayattoor home. A post-mortem revealed she was killed, suspecting her boyfriend, Alan, is responsible. A head injury potentially caused by a stone was noted.
A young woman's life was tragically cut short, as police announce the arrest of a man linked to her murder. The deceased, 19-year-old Chithrapriya, was discovered decomposed near her home after missing for several days.
Chithrapriya, a student from Bengaluru, was reportedly found with a fatal head injury, possibly inflicted by a stone. Authorities suspect her boyfriend, Alan, after recovering crucial evidence.
The investigation is still underway, with police cautious about releasing further information. CCTV footage supports their theory, showing the victim on a motorcycle with Alan, prior to her disappearance.
