Tragic End: Student's Murder Unveiled

A man has been detained in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Chithrapriya, a student from Bengaluru. Her decomposed body was found near her Malayattoor home. A post-mortem revealed she was killed, suspecting her boyfriend, Alan, is responsible. A head injury potentially caused by a stone was noted.

Updated: 10-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:01 IST
Tragic End: Student's Murder Unveiled
  India

A young woman's life was tragically cut short, as police announce the arrest of a man linked to her murder. The deceased, 19-year-old Chithrapriya, was discovered decomposed near her home after missing for several days.

Chithrapriya, a student from Bengaluru, was reportedly found with a fatal head injury, possibly inflicted by a stone. Authorities suspect her boyfriend, Alan, after recovering crucial evidence.

The investigation is still underway, with police cautious about releasing further information. CCTV footage supports their theory, showing the victim on a motorcycle with Alan, prior to her disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

