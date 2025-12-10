Tragic End: Student's Murder Unveiled

A young woman's life was tragically cut short, as police announce the arrest of a man linked to her murder. The deceased, 19-year-old Chithrapriya, was discovered decomposed near her home after missing for several days.

Chithrapriya, a student from Bengaluru, was reportedly found with a fatal head injury, possibly inflicted by a stone. Authorities suspect her boyfriend, Alan, after recovering crucial evidence.

The investigation is still underway, with police cautious about releasing further information. CCTV footage supports their theory, showing the victim on a motorcycle with Alan, prior to her disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)