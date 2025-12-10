Nightclub Inferno: Government Considers Passport Revocation for Luthra Brothers

The Ministry of External Affairs is contemplating the withdrawal of passports for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub linked to a fatal fire incident. This consideration comes after a formal request from the state government.

Reliable sources have confirmed that the Goa government has communicated with the ministry regarding the Luthras' case. Authorities are reviewing the request under the Passports Act of India.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, departed to Thailand shortly after the tragic fire. Despite their lawyer's claims of a business trip, a Delhi court denied interim arrest protection, and Goa Police have already made five related arrests.

