Nightclub Inferno: Government Considers Passport Revocation for Luthra Brothers
The Ministry of External Affairs may revoke the passports of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub involved in a deadly fire incident. This follows a request from the state government amid legal proceedings against the brothers and their partner. The Luthras have denied fleeing India.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs is contemplating the withdrawal of passports for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub linked to a fatal fire incident. This consideration comes after a formal request from the state government.
Reliable sources have confirmed that the Goa government has communicated with the ministry regarding the Luthras' case. Authorities are reviewing the request under the Passports Act of India.
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, departed to Thailand shortly after the tragic fire. Despite their lawyer's claims of a business trip, a Delhi court denied interim arrest protection, and Goa Police have already made five related arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Denies Bail as Goa Nightclub Scandal Unfolds
Court Denies Interim Relief to Goa Nightclub Owners in Fire Incident
Delhi govt directs fire department to inspect hotels, nightclubs, restaurants amid upcoming festivals and Goa fire incident: Official order.
Delhi Court Grants Goa Police 36-Hour Transit for Nightclub Fire Suspect
Goa nightclub tragedy: Delhi court grants 36-hour transit remand of Birch by Romeo Lane co-owner Ajay Gupta to Goa Police.