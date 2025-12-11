Trump's Navigating Trade Ties with Brazil: A New Chapter

President Donald Trump is actively engaging with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to bolster trade relations. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that Brazil is enthusiastic about improving trade ties but stressed that both nations must compromise.

Recently, Trump lifted tariffs on Brazilian commodities such as coffee and cocoa, a move that has thawed tensions between the two countries. However, investigations continue into Brazil's trade practices, including allegations of unfair tariffs and deforestation.

Beyond trade, Trump addressed issues like judicial interference in Brazil. In a phone call with Lula, cooperation on organized crime was discussed, with Lula urging the U.S. to apprehend a major crime figure linked to Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)