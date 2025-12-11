Left Menu

India Intensifies Crackdown on Fugitives: Swift Justice Measures Unveiled

During a recent conference in Chhattisgarh, Indian police chiefs outlined measures to fast-track justice for fugitives. Actions include passport revocation, involving the Enforcement Directorate, and leveraging proclaimed offender proceedings under a new law. These efforts aim to tighten fugitive regulations and bolster extradition processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:23 IST
India Intensifies Crackdown on Fugitives: Swift Justice Measures Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to combat fugitive offenders, the all-India police chiefs' conference in Chhattisgarh has announced new strategies to expedite justice. The measures include prompt passport revocation and collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for enforcing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the conference, underscoring the government's commitment to cracking down on fugitives who evade legal proceedings. Special emphasis was placed on using sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for proclaiming offenders.

These strategic measures signal India's robust approach to addressing absconders, backed by international cooperation for extradition, as exemplified by recent actions involving the Goa Police. This forms part of a broader initiative to make evasion difficult for those fleeing the country post-committing serious offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025