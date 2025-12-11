India Intensifies Crackdown on Fugitives: Swift Justice Measures Unveiled

In a decisive move to combat fugitive offenders, the all-India police chiefs' conference in Chhattisgarh has announced new strategies to expedite justice. The measures include prompt passport revocation and collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for enforcing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the conference, underscoring the government's commitment to cracking down on fugitives who evade legal proceedings. Special emphasis was placed on using sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for proclaiming offenders.

These strategic measures signal India's robust approach to addressing absconders, backed by international cooperation for extradition, as exemplified by recent actions involving the Goa Police. This forms part of a broader initiative to make evasion difficult for those fleeing the country post-committing serious offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)