Modi and Trump: Expanding Horizons of India-US Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed enhancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The leaders focused on cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defense, and security. They agreed to work together to tackle shared challenges and promote mutual interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a comprehensive phone discussion focused on bolstering the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
In their exchange, the leaders discussed expanding collaboration in multiple sectors including trade, critical technologies, energy, defense, and security, according to officials.
The conversation concluded with both leaders affirming their commitment to jointly address common challenges and further advance shared interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Trump
- India-US
- strategic partnership
- trade
- technology
- energy
- defense
- security
- cooperation