Nationwide ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ Campaign to Strengthen Grievance Redress

The campaign will be held across all States, Union Territories, and Districts from 19–25 December 2025, as part of Good Governance Week 2025.

Nationwide 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' Campaign to Strengthen Grievance Redress
By encouraging proactive governance and citizen-centric administration, the campaign seeks to embed a culture of accountability across India’s public institutions. Image Credit: X(@DARPG_GoI)
India is set to launch Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025, a nation-wide governance outreach campaign aimed at strengthening public grievance redressal, improving service delivery, and deepening administrative reach to the grassroots. The campaign will be held across all States, Union Territories, and Districts from 19–25 December 2025, as part of Good Governance Week 2025.

The initiative is led by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and builds on the achievements of Special Campaign 5.0, which focused on reducing pendency, improving office cleanliness, advancing digital record management, and promoting efficient public service systems.

Key Objectives of the Campaign

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025 aims to:

  • Promote Good Governance practices, innovations, and scalable initiatives

  • Identify, document, and disseminate best practices across districts and states

  • Bring public grievance redressal mechanisms to the doorstep of citizens

  • Ensure administration reaches the grassroots, particularly rural and remote regions

  • Strengthen transparency and responsiveness in public service delivery

By encouraging proactive governance and citizen-centric administration, the campaign seeks to embed a culture of accountability across India’s public institutions.

Dedicated Portal and Preparatory Phase

A dedicated portal — https://darpgapps.nic.in/GGW25 — has been operational since 10 December 2025. The Preparatory Phase (11–18 December) includes:

  • Planning district-level and tehsil-level events

  • Coordinating publicity campaigns

  • sensitizing officials across States and UTs

  • Mobilizing stakeholders and local administrative units

This groundwork ensures that the campaign’s Implementation Phase runs efficiently and achieves wide participation.

Implementation Phase Activities (19–25 December 2025)

During the seven-day campaign, States and UTs will carry out the following activities:

Public Grievance Redressal

  • Addressing grievances filed on CPGRAMS, the central grievance portal

  • Resolving grievances submitted through State-level platforms

  • Holding Special Camps dedicated to grievance redressal

Service Delivery Improvements

  • Disposing of pending service delivery applications in Special Camps

  • Adding new services to online portals for digital access and convenience

Good Governance Documentation

  • Collecting and uploading best practices, success stories, and photographs on the portal

  • Highlighting citizen-centric innovations and successful grievance resolution cases

Vision Document – District@100

  • Preparing forward-looking development documents outlining district-level goals for the next 100 days

  • Aligning administrative priorities with long-term development outcomes

Strong Participation from States and Districts

A national preparatory meeting drew participation from:

  • 700+ District Collectors, Deputy Commissioners, and Field Officers

  • 1200+ locations across India

  • Senior officials from Administrative Reforms Departments of States and UTs

During the meeting, Administrative Reforms Secretaries and District Magistrates pledged full commitment and active participation. They emphasized the importance of reducing pending grievances and improving service delivery efficiency.

Strengthening Citizen-Centric Governance Nationwide

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025 serves as a powerful platform for:

  • Making government more accessible, responsive, and citizen-focused

  • Showcasing administrative excellence and replicable models of governance

  • Building stronger links between district administrations and local communities

  • Ensuring effective last-mile delivery of public services

By mobilizing officers at every administrative level and empowering citizens through improved grievance mechanisms, the campaign reinforces India’s vision of Good Governance rooted in transparency, efficiency, and inclusiveness.

 

