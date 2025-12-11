Nationwide ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ Campaign to Strengthen Grievance Redress

India is set to launch Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025, a nation-wide governance outreach campaign aimed at strengthening public grievance redressal, improving service delivery, and deepening administrative reach to the grassroots. The campaign will be held across all States, Union Territories, and Districts from 19–25 December 2025, as part of Good Governance Week 2025.

The initiative is led by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and builds on the achievements of Special Campaign 5.0, which focused on reducing pendency, improving office cleanliness, advancing digital record management, and promoting efficient public service systems.

Key Objectives of the Campaign

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025 aims to:

Promote Good Governance practices, innovations, and scalable initiatives

Identify, document, and disseminate best practices across districts and states

Bring public grievance redressal mechanisms to the doorstep of citizens

Ensure administration reaches the grassroots, particularly rural and remote regions

Strengthen transparency and responsiveness in public service delivery

By encouraging proactive governance and citizen-centric administration, the campaign seeks to embed a culture of accountability across India’s public institutions.

Dedicated Portal and Preparatory Phase

A dedicated portal — https://darpgapps.nic.in/GGW25 — has been operational since 10 December 2025. The Preparatory Phase (11–18 December) includes:

Planning district-level and tehsil-level events

Coordinating publicity campaigns

sensitizing officials across States and UTs

Mobilizing stakeholders and local administrative units

This groundwork ensures that the campaign’s Implementation Phase runs efficiently and achieves wide participation.

Implementation Phase Activities (19–25 December 2025)

During the seven-day campaign, States and UTs will carry out the following activities:

Public Grievance Redressal

Addressing grievances filed on CPGRAMS, the central grievance portal

Resolving grievances submitted through State-level platforms

Holding Special Camps dedicated to grievance redressal

Service Delivery Improvements

Disposing of pending service delivery applications in Special Camps

Adding new services to online portals for digital access and convenience

Good Governance Documentation

Collecting and uploading best practices, success stories, and photographs on the portal

Highlighting citizen-centric innovations and successful grievance resolution cases

Vision Document – District@100

Preparing forward-looking development documents outlining district-level goals for the next 100 days

Aligning administrative priorities with long-term development outcomes

Strong Participation from States and Districts

A national preparatory meeting drew participation from:

700+ District Collectors, Deputy Commissioners, and Field Officers

1200+ locations across India

Senior officials from Administrative Reforms Departments of States and UTs

During the meeting, Administrative Reforms Secretaries and District Magistrates pledged full commitment and active participation. They emphasized the importance of reducing pending grievances and improving service delivery efficiency.

Strengthening Citizen-Centric Governance Nationwide

Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2025 serves as a powerful platform for:

Making government more accessible, responsive, and citizen-focused

Showcasing administrative excellence and replicable models of governance

Building stronger links between district administrations and local communities

Ensuring effective last-mile delivery of public services

By mobilizing officers at every administrative level and empowering citizens through improved grievance mechanisms, the campaign reinforces India’s vision of Good Governance rooted in transparency, efficiency, and inclusiveness.