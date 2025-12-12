Left Menu

U.S. Escalates Efforts Against Venezuelan Oil Shipments

The U.S. is targeting more Venezuelan oil tankers amidst heightened tensions and military buildup in the Caribbean. This move follows the recent seizure of a Venezuelan tanker, intensifying pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. Concerns rise among shipowners as the U.S. prepares for further interdictions.

Updated: 12-12-2025 00:06 IST
In an intensified crackdown on Venezuelan oil shipments, the U.S. is poised to intercept more tankers, according to six sources knowledgeable about the situation. This comes after the recent seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker, part of an effort to press President Nicolas Maduro amid U.S. sanctions.

The tanker seizure marks the first instance of U.S. interdiction of Venezuelan oil cargo under the sanctions imposed in 2019. This move aligns with a military buildup in the southern Caribbean as President Donald Trump seeks Maduro's removal, causing alarm among maritime operators contemplating voyages from Venezuelan waters.

The U.S. has delineated a target list of additional sanctioned tankers, with the Justice Department and Homeland Security planning these actions over several months. The strategy aims to disrupt the so-called shadow fleet, reducing Venezuelan oil exports vital to Maduro's government finances.

