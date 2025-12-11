Bulgaria's PM Resigns Before No-Confidence Vote Amid Protests

Bulgaria's government stepped down on Thursday, with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigning just before a no-confidence vote in parliament. This move follows weeks of protests over the government's economic policies and corruption issues.

Amidst public outcry for better governance and values, the resignation comes less than three weeks before Bulgaria is set to join the euro zone. The nation remains one of the poorest and most corrupt in the EU.

Political leaders are now calling for free and fair elections, as President Rumen Radev contemplates appointing an interim government if parties fail to form a new administration, paving the way for another national election.

(With inputs from agencies.)