Bulgaria's PM Resigns Before No-Confidence Vote Amid Protests

Bulgaria's government resigns ahead of a no-confidence vote, following widespread protests over economic policies and corruption. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced the resignation, just weeks before Bulgaria's entry into the euro zone. Opposition calls for free and fair elections, with political divisions persisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:13 IST
Bulgaria's government stepped down on Thursday, with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigning just before a no-confidence vote in parliament. This move follows weeks of protests over the government's economic policies and corruption issues.

Amidst public outcry for better governance and values, the resignation comes less than three weeks before Bulgaria is set to join the euro zone. The nation remains one of the poorest and most corrupt in the EU.

Political leaders are now calling for free and fair elections, as President Rumen Radev contemplates appointing an interim government if parties fail to form a new administration, paving the way for another national election.

