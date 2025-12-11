Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Temple Traditions Amid RSS and Congress Clash

The Congress party accuses the RSS of igniting communal tensions in Tamil Nadu, asserting the importance of preserving traditional Hindu temple practices. Disputes arise over the Thiruparankundram issue, with calls for resolution within Tamil Nadu's Hindu community strength. The state government seeks Supreme Court intervention over a contentious ritual ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are mounting in Tamil Nadu as the Congress accuses the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to stoke communal discord in the region. The criticism comes in response to remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, suggesting that the Thiruparankundram issue could be resolved through the strength of the Hindu community.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore has strongly opposed Bhagwat's comments, claiming the RSS fosters communal divisions. Tagore expressed hope that Tamil Nadu will reject such divisive strategies, emphasizing the importance of traditional Hindu practices being free from external interference.

The state government, led by the DMK, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge a Madras High Court ruling regarding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Thiruparankundram temple, highlighting the intersection of religious customs and political tensions.

