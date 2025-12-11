Tensions Rise Over Temple Traditions Amid RSS and Congress Clash

Tensions are mounting in Tamil Nadu as the Congress accuses the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to stoke communal discord in the region. The criticism comes in response to remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, suggesting that the Thiruparankundram issue could be resolved through the strength of the Hindu community.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore has strongly opposed Bhagwat's comments, claiming the RSS fosters communal divisions. Tagore expressed hope that Tamil Nadu will reject such divisive strategies, emphasizing the importance of traditional Hindu practices being free from external interference.

The state government, led by the DMK, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge a Madras High Court ruling regarding the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Thiruparankundram temple, highlighting the intersection of religious customs and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)