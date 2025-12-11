Maharajganj Murder Verdict: Death for One, Life Sentences for Nine

In a decisive legal conclusion, a local court on Thursday sentenced Sarfaraz to death and imposed life imprisonment on nine others following a murder case arising from communal tensions in Maharajganj last year. The ruling highlights the gravity of the crime committed during a Durga idol immersion procession.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma, delivered the sentences after months of deliberation. The trial saw Sarfaraz convicted for firing the fatal shot that killed Ramgopal Mishra, 21, amid the unrest. Meanwhile, Khurshid, Shakeel, and Afzal were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The incident not only escalated local tensions, prompting enhanced security measures, but also drew the attention of state officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The government assured justice for Mishra's family and reinstated order in the region after significant unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)