Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Banbhulpura: Supreme Court Verdict Looms

As the Supreme Court nears a verdict on the Banbhulpura railway land encroachment case, local police conducted a flag march to ensure security, reflecting the sensitive nature of the situation. With thousands of families involved, mostly Muslims, the decision follows a previous High Court order for removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldwani | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:53 IST
Tensions Rise in Banbhulpura: Supreme Court Verdict Looms
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Supreme Court's impending verdict in the Banbhulpura railway land encroachment case, local authorities took measures to maintain peace.

On Tuesday, police conducted a flag march through key areas including the railway station and various local neighborhoods, ensuring a visible presence aimed at assuring residents of their safety.

With 4,365 families, primarily Muslims, inhabiting the 29 hectares in question, tensions are high as the case progresses towards a resolution in the country's top court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025