Tensions Rise in Banbhulpura: Supreme Court Verdict Looms
As the Supreme Court nears a verdict on the Banbhulpura railway land encroachment case, local police conducted a flag march to ensure security, reflecting the sensitive nature of the situation. With thousands of families involved, mostly Muslims, the decision follows a previous High Court order for removal.
In anticipation of the Supreme Court's impending verdict in the Banbhulpura railway land encroachment case, local authorities took measures to maintain peace.
On Tuesday, police conducted a flag march through key areas including the railway station and various local neighborhoods, ensuring a visible presence aimed at assuring residents of their safety.
With 4,365 families, primarily Muslims, inhabiting the 29 hectares in question, tensions are high as the case progresses towards a resolution in the country's top court.
