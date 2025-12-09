Tensions Rise in Banbhulpura: Supreme Court Verdict Looms

In anticipation of the Supreme Court's impending verdict in the Banbhulpura railway land encroachment case, local authorities took measures to maintain peace.

On Tuesday, police conducted a flag march through key areas including the railway station and various local neighborhoods, ensuring a visible presence aimed at assuring residents of their safety.

With 4,365 families, primarily Muslims, inhabiting the 29 hectares in question, tensions are high as the case progresses towards a resolution in the country's top court.

