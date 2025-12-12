Justice and Clarity: Families of Air India Crash Victims Seek Answers

US Aviation Attorney Mike Andrews played a pivotal role in advocating for the families of those who perished in the Air India plane crash as he visited Vadodara, India, providing them with updates on the unfolding case. He emphasized the importance of uncovering the reason behind the RAT's deployment, viewing it as a crucial element to understanding the tragic incident.

Andrews expressed his optimism regarding the ongoing investigation, commending the methodical examination of data that could dispel early misconceived theories and lead to accurate conclusions. Highlighting prior investigations' success, he advised against speculation, urging for transparency and truth as the families seek closure beyond monetary compensation.

During his visit, Andrews took note of the Supreme Court hearing related to the crash, advocating for a nuanced approach over hastily attributing blame to the pilot without substantial evidence. Meanwhile, one victim's widow expressed concern over the lack of data from the black box and a proper response from Boeing, underscoring families' continued struggle with loss and financial burdens.

