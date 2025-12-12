Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Reclaim Kupiansk Amid Intense Battles

Ukrainian military forces have regained control of Kupiansk and its surrounding villages, encircling Russian troops in the process. Ukrainian officials report that Russian supply lines have been severed, effectively trapping Russian soldiers in the area. Russia has not yet officially commented on these developments, as fighting continues across various fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:30 IST
Ukrainian forces have achieved significant gains in the northeastern town of Kupiansk, successfully regaining control and surrounding Russian troops in the area, according to officials on Friday.

Previously, in November, Russia claimed full control over Kupiansk, a claim Ukraine consistently refuted, stating that skirmishes were ongoing. These battlefield developments highlight the fluid dynamics of the conflict.

The Ukrainian military commander, Ihor Obolienskyi, announced that Russian supply routes have been disrupted, effectively encircling several hundred Russian soldiers. While Moscow has not issued an immediate response, tensions remain high as both sides report varied accounts of control over strategic locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

