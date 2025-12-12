Ukrainian Forces Reclaim Kupiansk Amid Intense Battles

Ukrainian forces have achieved significant gains in the northeastern town of Kupiansk, successfully regaining control and surrounding Russian troops in the area, according to officials on Friday.

Previously, in November, Russia claimed full control over Kupiansk, a claim Ukraine consistently refuted, stating that skirmishes were ongoing. These battlefield developments highlight the fluid dynamics of the conflict.

The Ukrainian military commander, Ihor Obolienskyi, announced that Russian supply routes have been disrupted, effectively encircling several hundred Russian soldiers. While Moscow has not issued an immediate response, tensions remain high as both sides report varied accounts of control over strategic locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)